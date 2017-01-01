Pet Oxygen Masks Save Lives

|
We are a non profit 501 (c) 3 organization raising funds through public donations and grants for Pet Oxygen Masks. We then donate them straight to your local Fire Departments or departments that are already on our waiting list. These masks are used to deliver oxygen to pets that suffer from smoke asphyxiation and other breathing issue due emergencies such as home fires.
Maybe you've never thought about it before but without the proper equipment all they can do to deliver oxygen is to lay a human mask at by the snout of a pet, for many years this has been known as "blow by air". Our equipment is a much more efficient and effective way to resuscitate your pet!
Located in Anaheim California this organization has donated more than 3,500 kits throughout the United States. Our first goal is to put one kit on every front line engine in California. Our second goal is to help you become TEAM O2 Member teaching you how to establish kits in your home town! We have established Pet Oxygen Mask Kits state throughout the United States and under special circumstances have established them in other countries.
What sets us apart?
We care about "standardization" not donation. This means we donation enough kits to any one unit to make sure they have the same equipment on all their vehicles. This is sometimes a long process, however our goal is to follow proper in-house procedures. Donating a kit makes you feel good but doesn't necessarily mean it will be used. We time our time to make sure the department is covered, weather that is one house or 100, we've dealt with both. Our organization has had a positive impact on the number of pet lives saved. With each donation of this equipment we change the number of successful resuscitation attempts! We know you know you probably have a lot of question; please start here!
Our Mission is to Provide Your Pet the Best Chance of Survival!
receives enough kits to put the same piece of equipment on every like vehicle.
Untold Stories
The emotions of someone who has experienced such loss, to find in their arms the ones in which we have a bond with like any other. That for us is an untapped arena. Many companies and organization use those kinds of details to help sell their ideas or products, but it's not for us. While I agree it is a great way to grab donors, I also believe their is a level of personal privacy that now a days we have to make an active attempt at achieving. But those emotions, they come from your department being prepared!!! If that is the role we play for the end result, it is the best performance of my life! Debra Jo Chiapuzio / President
While we offer life saving equipment for pets, we also offer pet specific training. The Emma Zen Foundation has instructed many organizations listed within the fields below!
